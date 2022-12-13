CLG Needs Your Help - December 14, 2022

Dear CLG News Readers,

CLG relies on the support of its readers to exist. We have not made such a request since August 19, 2022. CLG News will continue exposing these totalitarian monsters in 2023, as they create new pandemics and push to lock us down in "15-minute cities" - while they fly around the world on private jets to "fight climate change" at the behest of Klaus Schwab, the WEF, and the UN.

Here is an easy way to support CLG's work with a monthly (automatic) donation: here (https://www.legitgov.org/donate.html) and with the 'PayPal Subscribe' button, you can make a monthly recurring donation. Or, please consider making a single donation to CLG. PayPal takes cr-dit cards and e-checks, even if you do not have a PayPal account. (Please note your email addy, if you wish to hear back from us.)

Our Venmo handle is @CLGNews (https://venmo.com/CLGNews). Cash App is $CLGNews ($CLGNews).

Or, please mail a check, money order, etc., to CLG:

Citizens for Legitimate Government (CLG)

P.O. Box 1142

Bristol, CT 06011-1142

Contributions to CLG (https://www.legitgov.org/) are not tax deductible.

Please know that we appreciate every contributor. Thank you so much to all who have donated, and those who contribute on a monthly basis!

Like CLG on Facebook and follow CLG on Twitter (shadow-banned - but hoping that soon gets reversed).

This message can be viewed online.

Happy holidays/Merry Christmas.

Sincerely, The CLG News team.

*****

To subscribe, pls. send a blank email to: signup@legitgov.org. Or, click here to get the CLG News. Those who wish to unsubscribe can go here, or reply to this email w. "unsubscribe" in the subject line. Please add clg_news@legitgov.org to your contacts or approved senders.

CLG News Editor-in-Chief: Lori Price. Copyright © 2022, Citizens for Legitimate Government ® All rights reserved.