CLG Needs Your Help - October 1, 2021

Dear CLG News Readers,

Today we read: Military leaders saw pandemic as unique opportunity to test propaganda techniques on Canadians, Forces report says - A plan devised by the Canadian Joint Operations Command relied on propaganda techniques similar to those employed during the Afghanistan war. And, in the US: Hospital Imposes $200 Monthly Fee on Employees If Spouse Is Unvaccinated. These nuggets will be in the next CLG newsletter, as we continue to chronicle the destruction of the US (and allies) from within.

CLG relies on the support of its readers to exist. We have not made such a request since April.

Here is an easy way to support CLG's work with a monthly (automatic) donation:

here (https://www.legitgov.org/donate.html) and with the 'PayPal Subscribe' button, you can make a monthly recurring donation. Or, please consider making a single donation to CLG. PayPal takes cr-dit cards and e-checks, even if you do not have a PayPal account. (Please note your email addy, if you wish to hear back from us.)

Our Venmo handle is @CLGNews (https://venmo.com/CLGNews). Cash App is $CLGNews ($CLGNews).

Or, please mail a check, money order, etc. to CLG:

Citizens for Legitimate Government (CLG)

P.O. Box 1142

Bristol, CT 06011-1142

Contributions to CLG (https://www.legitgov.org/) are not tax deductible.

Please know that we appreciate every contributor. Thank you so much to all who have donated, and those who contribute on a monthly basis!

Like CLG on Facebook and follow CLG on Twitter.

This message can be viewed online.

Sincerely,

The CLG News team.

*****

Forward this newsletter to your lists and friends! To subscribe, pls. send a blank email to: signup@legitgov.org. Or, click here to get the CLG News. Those who wish to unsubscribe can go here, or reply to this email w. 'unsubscribe' in the subject line. Please add clg_news@legitgov.org to your contacts or approved senders.

CLG News Editor-in-Chief: Lori Price. Copyright © 2021, Citizens for Legitimate Government ® All rights reserved.