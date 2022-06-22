CLG Newsletter Format

Dear CLG Readers,

permanently) by certain Yahoo sub-domains, which include SBCGlobal, Pacbell, etc. I submitted a ticket in the Tech Support forum of CLG’s webhoster. The technical team determined that including various links in the summaries are triggering this “delay” by Yahoo and others. And so, going forward, I will include only a few links within the summaries. Sadly and inconveniently, one will have to go to The most recent CLG newsletters have been delayed () by certain Yahoo sub-domains, which include SBCGlobal, Pacbell, etc. I submitted a ticket in the Tech Support forum of CLG’s webhoster. The technical team determined that including various links in the summaries are triggering this “delay” by Yahoo and others. And so, going forward, I will include only a few links within the summaries. Sadly and inconveniently, one will have to go to www.legitgov.org and scroll through the summaries to access links within them for further reading. Interesting to note, Tech Support included the following question: "I noticed the list also includes links to Fox News, Breitbart and other conservative right-wing news outlets. Do you really approve of those news sources, Lori?”

CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D., responded: "CLG News does not evaluate articles on the basis of the source but rather on the basis of the evidence marshaled by the source. To dismiss a claim on the basis of the source is known as an ad hominem argument, which is a fallacy.”

Please continue to support CLG! If you have friends who might enjoy this newsletter, please share it. You may also donate If you have friends who might enjoy this newsletter, please share it. You may also donate here . Thank you!

Lori Price Editor-in-Chief, CLG News

*****