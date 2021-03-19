Climate czar John Kerry caught going maskless on flight | 17 March 2021 | President Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, sparked outrage Wednesday when he was spotted going maskless on an American Airlines flight to Washington D.C. The Tennessee Star published a photo of a bare-faced Kerry apparently flying first-class from Boston to D.C. on Wednesday. The airline requires all passengers wear masks on board, in accordance with COVID-19 directives from the CDC and TSA, and Biden's Jan. 21 executive order mandating face coverings during interstate travel. An American Airlines spokesperson said, "Masks are required on board our aircraft, and we are looking into this."