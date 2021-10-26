Climate Financing Plan Won't Help Climate, but Will Push Country to Totalitarianism - Experts | 26 Oct 2021 | The Biden administration's plan to impose a slew of financial regulations in order to counter climate change would end up having little impact on reducing global temperatures. But the measures would be quite effective at hurting economy, expanding government authority, and moving the country toward totalitarianism, according to several experts... [CLG Founder] Michael Rectenwald, former NYU professor and authority on corporate socialism, predicted the ESG disclosures would serve to signal one's ideological compliance, similar to how shop owners in socialist countries would plaster their stores with political slogans, as described in the famous essay "Power of the Powerless" by former Czech President Václav Havel. "Either don the right symbolics (the party slogans, or in this case, ESG index score) or face the consequences," Rectenwald told The Epoch Times via email. "Incidentally, this accords with my arguments regarding what I have called 'corporate socialism.'" "While approved corporate 'stakeholders' are not necessarily monopolies, the effect of the ESG index is the vesting of as much capital in these corporations as possible, while eliminating producers deemed either unnecessary or inimical. ESG scores work to eliminate competition."