Clinton Campaign Lawyers Paid Tech Company to Infiltrate Trump White House Servers | 12 Feb 2022 | To protect the effort and to ensure it would continue after the Trump White House, AG Barr gave former U.S Attorney John Durham special counsel status... Durham's efforts have unearthed a plot by Clinton campaign lawyers to infiltrate Trump tower and the servers of the Trump White House to tie the former president to the Russian collusion myth: Lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an "inference" and "narrative" to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia, a filing from Special Counsel John Durham says. Durham filed a motion on Feb. 11 focused on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent.