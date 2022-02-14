Clinton campaign paid tech firm to link Trump to Russia - court filing --A legal motion makes bombshell allegations about IT firm's clandestine spying activities on Trump White House | 13 Feb 2022 | Lawyers working for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paid an IT firm to "infiltrate" servers at Trump Tower and the White House in order to establish a "narrative" that would link Donald Trump to Russia, an explosive new legal filing alleges. The legal motion, filed in a District of Columbia court on Friday by a Justice Department (DOJ) prosecutor investigating the origins of the FBI's "Russiagate" probe, relates to potential conflicts of interest by former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann. Sussmann has previously pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of lying to federal agents.