CNBC host suggests nationwide vaccine mandate: 'Have the military run it'CNBC host suggests nationwide vaccine mandate: 'Have the military run it'

CNBC host suggests nationwide vaccine mandate: 'Have the military run it' | 30 Nov 2021 | CNBC host Jim Cramer expressed outrage at Americans who have refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and suggested the White House consider creating a universal vaccine mandate for all people in the United States. "So it's time to admit that we have to go to war against COVID," Cramer said on his long-running business program "Mad Money" on Monday. "Require vaccination universally. Have the military run it. If you don't want to get vaccinated, you better be ready to prove your conscientious objector status in court."