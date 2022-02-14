CNN changes headline comparing Joe Rogan's use of N-word to Jan. 6, declares host similar to those who triggered Rwandan genocide | 13 Feb 2022 | A CNN headline on Sunday compared Joe Rogan's use of the "N-word" in several episodes of his show to January 6, before the outlet altered the headline by removing the analogy. The article, which is classified as an analysis, is titled, "Joe Rogan's use of the n-word is another January 6 moment." The analysis [sic] opened by noting Rogan "did not join a mob" and rush and deface the Capitol, before nonetheless making the comparison. CNN has since changed the headline to read, "Why shrugging off Joe Rogan's use of the n-word is so dangerous." "But what Rogan and those that defend him have done since video clips of him using the n-word surfaced on social media is arguably just as dangerous as what a mob did when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 last year," CNN senior writer [sic] John Blake wrote. Blake also cited the Rwandan genocide, which resulted in 800,000 people, of mostly the Tutsi minority, being brutally killed. "What triggered the violence in part were the messages that came from people in positions of power in Rwanda. Many, like Rogan, had a public megaphone and an audience," the CNN piece said. "Genocide is a worst-case scenario."