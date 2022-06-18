CNN data reporter: Liz Cheney has a 10% chance of being reelected - prediction markets | 16 June 2022 | Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney faces devastating ratings ahead of her primary election, CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten told host Anderson Cooper Wednesday night. "On Cheney, if you go over to Wyoming, look at her disapproval rating and essentially what you see more than doubled...after voting to impeach Donald Trump," Enten said. “She is very much unpopular in the state and if you look at the betting odds, whether or not she will win re-election, only about a 10% chance she will win reelection." Cheney's disapproval rating skyrocketed from 26% to 72% after her vote to impeach Trump, a slide by CNN displayed. A different poll by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Wyoming Values PAC showed that 73% of Republican primary voters disapproved of Cheney.