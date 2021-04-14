CNN Director Admits Network Ran 'Propaganda' to Get Trump 'Voted Out' | 13 April 2021 | In the latest Project Veritas sting video, CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admits that his network used "propaganda" in an effort to ensure that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Chester takes credit for Trump’s loss and confesses that the network created at least one story that was "all speculation" in order to defeat the president. He also says that as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic tapers off, CNN plans to "milk" climate alarmism for all it's worth. "Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out," Chester tells the Project Veritas undercover journalist in the sting video.