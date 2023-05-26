CNN hits Biden with 'horrible news' as poll shows 66% of Americans call a 2024 victory a 'disaster,' 'setback' | 25 May 2023 | CNN delivered "horrible news" for Joe Biden as the network's latest polling offered a grim forecast ahead of his 2024 reelection bid. The poll released Thursday show a whopping 66% of Americans view a Biden victory in the upcoming presidential election as either a "disaster" or a "setback" for the United States. "Horrible news, horrible for Joe Biden," CNN anchor Jake Tapper reacted to the poll. "Those are some bad numbers," he later added.