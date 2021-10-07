CNN medical analyst: life 'needs to be hard' for unvaccinated Americans --Wen urged President Biden to get behind 'vaccine credentialing' | 10 July 2021 | CNN medical contributor Dr. Leana Wen suggested Saturday that life needs to be "hard" for Americans who have not received a[n experimental] COVID-19 vaccine and individuals who refuse to get shots should perhaps face weekly testings. "It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated," Wen, the former Planned Parenthood president, said. "Right now, it's kind of the opposite." Unvaccinated people, she fretted, can at the moment go about their lives as normal without any consequence.