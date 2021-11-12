CNN producer, former Chris Cuomo staffer arrested for allegedly inducing minors for sex --John Griffin is a senior producer on CNN's morning program 'New Day' | 11 Dec 2021 | CNN suspended one of its staffers following a federal indictment accusing him of coercing parents to allow their minor daughters to engage in sexual activity in his home. John Griffin, who according to his LinkedIn profile is a senior producer for CNN's flagship morning program "New Day," was arrested on Friday by the FBI after being charged by a grand jury in Vermont "with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity."