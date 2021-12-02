CNN Repeatedly Claimed Capitol Officer Sicknick Died Due to a Fire Extinguisher Hit. They've Quietly Admitted That May Not Be True | 06 Feb 2021 | CNN quietly snuck out a report this week, without posting the story to their homepage and barely covering the news on air. It suggests despite the multitude of claims since January 6th, Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick was NOT killed by a blunt force trauma. Posted on Tuesday, CNN's new story was not shared by any of their leading personalities, reporters, or anchors. The eighth paragraph of the story claims: According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.