CNN reports on Biden family's shady business dealings over two years after NY Post, gets panned by critics --CNN was previously caught spiking coverage of the brewing Biden scandal during the 2020 election | 18 Jan 2023 | Over two years after the New York Post first shed light on the Biden family's shady business dealings, CNN finally ran its own report about the questionable ethics surrounding the president. As Joe Biden is engulfed in scandal with the ongoing special counsel investigation into his mishandling of classified documents, CNN ran the headline, "A famous last name, business deals and a looming probe: Republicans ramp up investigation of Biden family." The report published Tuesday laid out potential conflicts of interest regarding the president's son Hunter Biden and his brothers James and Frank Biden, who leveraged their close association with the powerful Democrat both during and after the Obama-Biden presidency.