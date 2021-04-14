CNN staffer admits network hyping Matt Gaetz coverage because rep is 'problem for the Democratic Party' --'That's propaganda because it's helping us in some way', technical director Charles Chester tells reporter | 13 April 2021 | A CNN staffer has admitted to an undercover journalist that his network has been deploying "propaganda" in an effort to damage Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. In another damning clip released by the right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas, technical director Charles Chester was asked if CNN uses "propaganda" on-air. "I don't know. I- yeah," Chester responded after initially struggled to answer the question. When he was asked to explain how CNN uses "propaganda," Chester cited the scandals plaguing the GOP congressman, which had surfaced just days prior.