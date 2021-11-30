CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely | 30 Nov 2021 | CNN has suspended anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely following new revelations about his involvement in the harassment case against his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). "The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement to The Hill on Tuesday evening. The network said on Monday evening it would conduct a "thorough review" of documents made public by the New York attorney general's office as part of its investigation into the former governor, who resigned under pressure in August after state Attorney General Letitia James (D) detailed sexual harassment allegations against him from nearly a dozen women. The documents show Chris Cuomo texting with former top aides to his brother, asking to be included in the planning of the former governor's crisis public relations campaign after the allegations were made.