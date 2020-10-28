CNN won't run pro-Trump ad warning Biden will raise taxes on middle class | 27 Oct 2020 | CNN has informed the largest outside group supporting President Trump's reelection that it will not run one of its new ads, saying the ad is false because it warns Democratic nominee Joe Biden will raise taxes on the middle class and implies that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) supports socialist policies. The ad, from America First Action (AFA), says Biden "sided with socialists," while showing pictures of Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The narrator of the ad also warns that Biden will "raise taxes on the middle class" and that "his liberal agenda will cost millions of jobs." America First Action says the ad has been approved to run on ABC, AMC, Cooking, CBS, Comcast, DIY, Discovery, ESPN, Food Network, Fox, HGTV, History, Lifetime and The Weather Channel. But in an email, an account executive at Warner Media said the clearance team rejected it.