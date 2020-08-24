CNN's Don Lemon says 'cultist' Trump supporters need to be 'deprogrammed' before voting​ | 24 Aug 2020 | CNN anchor Don Lemon recently said that supporters of President Donald Trump are like "cultists" who need to be "deprogrammed" before voting in the upcoming election. Lemon made the comments Friday while speaking with fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo [brother of serial killer Andrew Cuomo, who murdered over 11,000 senior citizens in New York] on the network. During the conversation, Lemon shared his unvarnished thoughts on the tens of millions of Americans who support the president. "If I had a real friend, who was involved in a cult, which I feel it is cultish behavior, I must try to help them," Lemon said, comparing those who support the president to blind followers of a cult... Lemon then suggested that a type of intervention is necessary before Trump supporters are allowed to vote. "[Trump] lies to people and they believe it," he said. "And so, what is that? Cultish behavior. And I think a lot of people need to be deprogrammed, right now, before they cast their next ballots."