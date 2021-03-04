CNN's Dr. Leana Wen: Make It Clear to People That the Vaccine Is Their 'Ticket Back to Pre-Pandemic Life' and Freedom | 02 April 2021 | During a March 10 appearance on CNN, former Baltimore health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen discussed how to overcome "vaccine hesitancy" among the population. "We have a very narrow window to tie reopening policy to vaccination status," she said. "Because otherwise, if everything is reopened, then what's the carrot going to be? How are we going to incentivize people to actually get the vaccine?" "We need to make it clear to them that the vaccine is the ticket back to pre-pandemic life." "So that's why I think the CDC and Biden administration needs to come out a lot bolder and say, 'If you are vaccinated, you can do all these things. Here are all these freedoms you have,'" she said. "Because otherwise, people are going to go out and enjoy these freedoms anyway..."