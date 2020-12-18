Coca Cola Tests COVID-19 Positive in Austrian Parliament | 12 Dec 2020 | An Austrian parliamentary member exposed the defectiveness of the government's COVID-19 tests by demonstrating in the parliament how a glass of Coca Cola tested positive for COVID-19. In footage from the meeting in Vienna Friday, FPO General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz brings a glass of Coca Cola to the podium, from which he proceeds to collect drops to use on an antigen rapid test being used on a mass scale. After going to the lectern and starting his speech, the politician sprinkled few drops of cola on corona rapid test. Three minutes later the test showed a result: Coca Cola was COVID-19 positive. After demonstrating a positive result, Schnedlitz goes on to slam the tests as a waste of taxpayer resources.