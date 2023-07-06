Code Red air quality alert active Wednesday for much of North Carolina | 6 June 2023 | Smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing air quality concerns in North Carolina. Tuesday brought Code Yellow and Code Orange conditions for much of the state. A Code Red alert has been issued for much of central North Carolina, including the Triangle and the Piedmont Triad. A Code Red alert means the air quality is unhealthy for the general public, not just people with known breathing problems. "Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."