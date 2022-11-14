Collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had ties to Ukrainian government, WEF, and top Biden adviser | 12 Nov 2022 | FTX had some eye-opening connections to powerful entities and individuals around the world before it all came crashing down... Reuters reported that between $1 billion and $2 billion in customer funds vanished from the FTX cryptocurrency exchange... The 30-year-old billionaire was able to gain access to a top Biden advisor weeks before he offered vast political donations to the Democrats. The Washington Free Beacon reported that Bankman-Fried met with top Biden adviser Steve Ricchetti on April 22 and May 12, according to White House visitor logs. Gabe Bankman-Fried -- SBF's brother who handles the billionaire's political operations -- visited the White House on March 7, according to the outlet. SBF largely funded the Democratic Protect Our Future PAC that only launched in May 2022. SBF's brother said the PAC was formed to "stop [sic - create] the next pandemic." ...Curiously, the Ukrainian government launched a cryptocurrency donation website in March that was backed by FTX... The World Economic Forum (WEF) lists FTX as a partner, and provides a link to the exchange's website.