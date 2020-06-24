College removes word 'freedom' from ID cards after student demands, citing slavery --Robert Morris University announced that it will change its ID card design, making them 'RMU ID Cards' rather than 'Freedom Cards.' | 24 June 2020 | ...One university is removing the word "freedom" from its student identification cards because it is "has made minority students" feel "dehumanized." Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania will change its student, faculty, and staff ID cards from "Freedom Cards" to "RMU ID Cards," Campus Reform has learned. The decision follows the circulation of an online petition initiated by student Melanie Hall, who asked the university to rename its ID cards, arguing that the choice of "Freedom Cards" for minority students (who make up 24 percent of students at RMU, according to the petition) was a "poorly named form of identification."