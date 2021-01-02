Colleges investigate community members for attending pro-Trump protest | 29 Jan 2021 | College community members are subjects of internal and even federal probes for their presence at "Stop the Steal" protests on Jan. 6. It's largely unclear if the identified participants committed acts of violence at the U.S. Capitol or simply showed up to peacefully protest the Senate's confirmation of Electoral College votes. Yet their alleged attendance -- and in one case, online rhetoric -- was enough to spawn investigations by their colleges and, in another case, the feds. The FBI is investigating a University of South Carolina student for allegedly entering the Capitol building, a university media representative told The College Fix in an email last week. A former Pennsylvania state lawmaker, Rick Saccone, resigned from his adjunct faculty position at Saint Vincent College near Pittsburgh as a result of the Catholic institution's investigation, college officials told TribLive.