Collins asked Fauci to attack 'fringe' Harvard, Stanford, Oxford epidemiologists - emails --Called for 'quick and devastating published takedown' of Great Barrington Declaration | 17 Dec 2021 | A new release of emails shows outgoing National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins asked White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to carry out a "quick and devastating published takedown" of the Great Barrington Declaration. "This proposal from three fringe epidemiologists who met with the Secretary seems to be getting a lot of attention - and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford," Collins wrote in an Oct. 8, 2020, email posted on Twitter by researcher Phillip W. Magness. "There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises," the NIH chief continued. "I don't see anything like that on line yet - is it underway." The three "fringe" epidemiologists are Dr. Martin Kulldorf of Harvard, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford and Dr. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford. Their Great Barrington Declaration criticized universal lockdowns, calling for focused protection of the vulnerable older population based on data showing they are more than a thousand times more likely to die from COVID infection than the young.