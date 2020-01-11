A Collusion Tale: China and the Bidens --Not only were the Bidens' Chinese business contacts known to have ties to the regime; they also may have been clandestine agents. | 31 Oct 2020 | (Opinion) The corrupt Chinese businessmen with whom the Bidens were colluding not only had a record of buying political influence, not only were known to have high-level ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the regime, but also were clandestine agents of China -- at least, that's what the FBI and Justice Department seem to have told the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The Bidens were seeking a $40 million liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with CEFC, a Shanghai-based energy conglomerate that was flying high until early 2018. By then, however, it had become crystal clear to Xi Jinping's government that the company's machinations on behalf of the regime had been penetrated by U.S. intelligence and law-enforcement. CEFC formally went bankrupt earlier this year, but that was two years after the regime pulled the plug on its operations -- which appear to have been a cover for Chinese intelligence operations. The Bidens, with former vice president Joe Biden's son Hunter as the point-man, dealt with CEFC in 2017.