Colorado Bill Would Require 'Online Education Modules' for Parents Who Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine | 12 June 2020 | Radicals just passed a bill through a committee in Colorado (20-14) to reduce available exemptions on vaccinations for school-age children. This bill [Senate Bill 163] offers "online education modules" for parents who want a different vaccination schedule than what the state demands. Submitting a "certificate of completion" from the re-education classes is one way to receive the state-sanctioned vaccine exemption. In addition, the bill forces all doctors and medical staff to give vaccinations with no exemptions, even if they are in a situation where they believe it would not be in that child's best interest. The bill's current version, however, does not list any sanctions or punishments for medical staff that refuse. The bill requires schools to publicly report what percentage of their students are vaccinated or exempted and gives schools explicit goals to reach--goals stipulating that five percent or less of students are to be exempt.