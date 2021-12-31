Colorado governor lowers 110-year sentence of truck driver in vehicular homicide case | 30 Dec 2021 | Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Thursday commuted the 110-year sentence of a truck driver convicted of vehicular homicide, reducing the prison term to 10 years after prosecutors went back to court this week in a rare move seeking leniency. In a commutation letter to the Cuban-born trucker, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, the governor said the fiery crash along a mountain highway that killed four motorists in April 2019 was a "tragic but unintentional act." Aguilera-Mederos, whose case garnered national attention with nearly five million people signing an online petition calling for clemency, will now be eligible for parole in five years, the governor said.