Colorado Utility Locks 22,000 Customer Thermostats Amid Heatwave | 1 Sept 2022 | Record-breaking heat is hitting Western states, and customers looking for a reprieve on Aug. 30 turned to their air conditioners for help. But more than 22,000 Xcel Energy customers in Colorado were greeted with the message "energy emergency" on their smart thermostats, preventing them from reducing the temperature below 78 degrees. With tempers and temperatures flaring, Xcel's customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration, prompting Xcel to remind customers that they agreed to such lockouts in exchange for cash... Specifically, the reward program allows Xcel customers to receive a one-time $100 bill credit upon enrollment and earn $25 every year they participate in the program. In exchange, Xcel has the right to adjust customers' thermostats on "the hottest days of summer" to reduce the load on the grid.