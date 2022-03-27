Colorado wildfire forces evacuation of more than 19,000 residents | 27 March 2022 | Colorado authorities ordered the evacuation of more than 8,000 homes and 7,000 buildings, affecting more than 19,000 people in Boulder as a rolling wildfire threatened the area, officials said. The wildfire was strengthened by wind earlier in the day and was out of control after growing to 122 acres, Boulder Fire-Rescue spokesperson Marya Washburn said. While the boisterous weather has since subsided, authorities believe they will battle the blaze for several more days, said Boulder Fire-Rescue Wildland Division Chief Brian Oliver. The fire is spreading near the same area where a 2021 blaze destroyed more than 1,000 homes.