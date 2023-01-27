Colorado woman, 97, froze to death outside assisted-living center after banging on doors, lawsuit alleges --Mary Jo Staub, 97, left 'blood trail in the snow' outside Colorado assisted-living facility, attorneys say | 27 Jan 2023 | A Colorado family is suing an assisted-living facility alleging their 97-year-old loved one "froze to death" outside of her building last year despite being seen on surveillance footage "banging on the glass panes of the French doors located directly adjacent to the nurses' station for help." The wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Mary Jo Staub says the "beloved mother and grandmother" became trapped outside the Balfour at Lavender Farms facility in Louisville in frigid temperatures [around 15 degrees] 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2022, but nobody working there found her body until more than five hours later... "Once locked out, Mary Jo tried to walk around the northwest side of the building toward the nurses' station for help. Using her walker, she trudged through the snow and climbed a snow mound," the lawsuit added. "At some point, she abandoned her walker and injured her ankle. She continued, crawling on her hands and knees 75 feet to the exit immediately adjacent to the nurses' station. She left a blood trail in the snow marking her path of travel."