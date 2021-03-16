Columbia University hosting 6 separate graduation ceremonies based on income level, race, ethnicities --New York-based university also hosting what appears to be a more general commencement ceremony | 16 March 2021 | Columbia University is planning to hold six additional graduation ceremonies for students according to their race and other aspects of how they identify. The New York City school's website details graduation ceremonies for Native, Asian, "Latinx" and Black students taking place for Columbia College, Columbia Engineering, General Studies and Barnard College at the end of April. Another dubbed "FLI Graduation" is for "first generation and/or low income community." The school also hosts a "Lavender" graduation for the "LGBTIAQ+ community." Due to coronavirus restrictions, the ceremonies will take place online. It's unclear when the separate ceremonies were announced, but Sunday was the deadline for nominating individuals in Columbia College, Columbia Engineering and General Studies for the "Multicultural Affairs Graduation Cords."