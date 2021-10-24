Comcast Censors Vaccine-Injured 13-Yr.-Old Girl Who Volunteered for Pfizer Trial | 23 Oct 2021 | A new television ad that spotlights Pfizer vaccine-related injuries suffered by 13-year-old Maddie de Garay was killed Friday late afternoon by Comcast attorneys after initially accepting the ad on Thursday. The ad was slated to run multiple times before and during the FDA's VRBPAC Meeting on Pfizer Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11. Despite almost no publicity, the public can submit public comments to the FDA for its VRBPAC meeting on Pfizer Data taking place 10/26 for Children ages 5-11. A link to submit a public comment can be found here.