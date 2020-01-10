Comey Pleads Ignorance Regarding Problems With Steele Dossier | 30 Sept 2020 | Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded ignorance throughout a Senate hearing on Wednesday regarding significant problems with the Steele dossier, which the bureau used as part of its investigation of the Trump campaign. Comey repeatedly told Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee that his staff at the FBI did not notify him of issues pertaining to Igor Danchenko, the primary source for dossier author Christopher Steele. "Not that I recall," he said when asked if he knew about Danchenko’s statements in FBI interviews in January 2017. Comey also said he could not recall the details of a briefing he received in October 2016 regarding a Justice Department official’s concerns about Steele's political bias against Donald Trump. Comey was also fuzzy on details of the CIA's concerns about using the dossier in an Intelligence Community Assessment regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 election.