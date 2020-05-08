Comey went 'rogue' in Flynn investigation; Obama spilled the beans to Yates --Former deputy attorney general says former FBI chief's actions 'dumbfounded' her | 05 Aug 2020 | Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told a Senate panel Wednesday that ex-FBI Director James Comey went "rogue" in the investigation of President Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn. Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ms. Yates was asked if the ex-FBI director had gone "rogue" when he failed to keep the Justice Department informed about the Flynn investigation. "You can use that term, yes," she responded. Justice Department documents released earlier this year revealed Mr. Comey kept Ms. Yates -- who was his superior -- in the dark about the bureau's probe into Flynn in January 2017.