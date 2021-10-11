Commonwealth Court throws out governor's school mask mandate; Wolf appeals --The judges have thrown out an order by Pennsylvania's acting health secretary that requires masks inside public schools | 10 Nov 2021 | Commonwealth Court on Monday threw out an order that required individuals to wear masks inside public and private schools, saying that state health officials lacked the authority to implement such a rule. But the state Department of Health quickly appealed the ruling, stopping any immediate action. The court sided 4-1 with the ranking Republican in the state Senate and others who sued to challenge the masking order that took effect in early September.