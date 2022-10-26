Companies are making climate pledges they don't have the capacity to keep, Microsoft President Brad Smith says | 26 Oct 2022 | Companies are on the hot seat to respond to climate change like never before, but most corporate leaders don't have the tools necessary to meet those pledges, said Microsoft President Brad Smith last week at the inaugural Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle. "By our count, 3,470 companies around the world have signed up for a climate pledge," said Smith. "That shows that an awareness and good intentions have literally spread around the world. Now, what's bad: there does not yet exist the capacity for most -- for almost any company -- to, with confidence, turn that pledge into the progress that has been promised." Smith was on stage at the conference hosted by Breakthrough Energy, the climate-innovation company launched by [Great Reset dirt-bag] Bill Gates. Smith likened the gap between good intentions and executable change to corporate pledges about diversity, which he's been looking at for the past couple of decades.