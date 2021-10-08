Companies Deducting $50 From Unvaccinated Workers' Monthly Paychecks - Consultancy Firm | 9 Aug 2021 | Some employers are starting to tack on a $20 to $50 monthly surcharge to their unvaccinated workers, according to a health benefits consultant group. "...[W]e have received inquiries from at least 20 employers over the past few weeks who are giving consideration to adding health coverage surcharges for the unvaccinated as a way to drive up vaccination rates in their workforce," Wade Symons, with consultancy group Mercer, told Forbes magazine on Aug. 8. Symons didn't disclose the names of the firms that are working to add surcharges to workers who haven't received COVID-19 vaccines.