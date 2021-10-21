Compelled speech: Judge orders Canadian pastor to parrot 'medical experts' from pulpit --The judge accused the pastor of 'oozing hubris' and wanting to be seen as a Christian martyr --Pastor defiant: "I will not comply." | 16 Oct 2021 | The Polish-Canadian pastor who has been jailed for holding church services in Calgary, Alberta, said he will refuse to obey a court order mandating him to publicly echo the established opinions of medical experts regarding COVID-19. Pastor Artur Pawlowski was sanctioned by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain to 18 months of probation, according to a written ruling released Friday. In addition to tens of thousands of dollars in costs and fines, one condition of Pawlowski's probation requires him to parrot "the majority of medical experts in Alberta" regarding social distancing, mask wearing and vaccines, even when he speaks in church... Pawlowski told Fox News he has no intention of complying with Germain's sanction, which he condemned as "unconstitutional," "illegal," and a clear instance of "compelled speech like in China and North Korea." Pawlowski said the judge's condition is "without precedent" in Canada, an assertion echoed by his lawyer, Sarah Miller, who described Germain's sanction as "bizarre" and "likely unconstitutional" under Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees freedom of expression.