Confirmation hearing for Trump's Supreme Court pick to start Oct. 12 | 26 Sept 2020 | The Senate Judiciary Committee will start a four-day hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee on Oct. 12, two people familiar with the schedule confirmed to The Hill. The schedule will pave the way for Republicans to hold a vote on the nomination before the Nov. 3 election, setting a record for the closest date to a presidential election that a Supreme Court pick has been confirmed. Though other nominees have been confirmed in fewer days, they were further away from the presidential election.