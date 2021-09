Confirmed: Armed Man Arrested at J6 Rally is Federal Officer - US Attorney's Office in DC Will Not Prosecute | 20 Sept 2021 | As TGP reported over the weekend there were more police, reporters and undercover intelligence agents than protesters at the J6 rally in Washington, DC. The only armed person arrested on Saturday was a federal officer. Police surrounded a masked man who was armed with a firearm. The masked man told officers where his gun was and pulled out a badge.