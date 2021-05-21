Confirmed: Black female was behind racist Instagram hoax account --School officials hid race from the public | 20 may 2021 | The College Fix has obtained police reports from White Bear Lake in Minnesota that indicate that the creator of an Instagram account that sent racist messages to black girls, is a black female. The school district had only referred to her as a "young person" and originally said that the incident appeared to be a "hoax" but walked back from that statement. But the police reports, obtained by The College Fix through a public records act request, state that the student who created the account is a member of the Black Excellence Club.