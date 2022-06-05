Conflict of Interest: Biden's Next Press Sec in a Domestic Partnership With CNN Anchor | 6 May 2022 | Joe Biden's newly tapped press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is in a domestic partnership with CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux, further illustrating the extent of the White House's incestuous relationship with the mainstream media. Though details of Jean-Pierre's relationship with Malveaux remain limited at this time, the two have been in a same-sex partnership and currently have an adopted daughter between them in Washington, D.C... Having previously served as a White House correspondent and primary substitute for Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room, Malveaux has also co-anchored CNN's Around the World and editions of CNN Newsroom, according to The Sun.