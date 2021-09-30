Congress averts shutdown, sends 9-week funding patch to Biden's desk | 30 Sept 2021 | Congress thwarted a government shutdown that would occur at midnight on Thursday after both chambers swiftly passed a short-term spending bill, sending the measure to Joe Biden's desk just hours before federal cash expires. The House passed the stopgap bill in a 254-175 vote on Thursday afternoon, just a few hours after the Senate approved the bill in a 65-35 tally. The continuing resolution would keep spending levels static for both the military and non-defense programs, buying Congress until Dec. 3 to either work out a broader deal on new funding totals or yet another temporary patch.