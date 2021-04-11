Congress made crucial change to vaccine definition weeks before COVID-19 --The US government's definition of 'biological product' until December 2019 may have prohibited the mRNA COVID-19 products from being labeled as vaccines. | 29 Oct 2021 | Without a quiet change to federal law just before the onset of COVID-19, the experimental, mRNA COVID jabs may never have been labelled as vaccines... In December 2019 (before reported outbreak of COVID-19), the U.S. federal government signed a contract with one COVID-19 vaccine maker, Moderna, which stated "mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates [are] developed and jointly owned" by both Moderna and the U.S. federal government, the article explains. This article discusses the additional significant fact that, also in December of 2019, the U.S. federal government changed the definition of "biological product" in federal laws governing vaccine labeling, emergency use authorization, and approval. The U.S. federal government labels vaccines as "biological products."