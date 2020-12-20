Congress to pass deal with $600 stimulus checks | 20 Dec 2020 | A pared-down second round of stimulus checks is included in a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief deal announced by congressional leadership on Sunday night. The agreement, announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on the floor, includes a $600 check for individuals who make up to $75,000 per year. Though it's the same income cap included in the March CARES Act, the amount of the check is half of the $1,200 for individuals that was included in the earlier bill... But there was support for another round of checks on both sides of the aisle. House progressives pushed for their inclusion, and Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) teamed up to try to get the second round to match the $1,200 included in the March bill.