Congress seeks to spend $500 million of taxpayers' money on Ukraine --Democrats to fast-track bill giving Kiev more military aid and sanctioning Russia in case of 'significant escalation' -- | 25 Jan 2022 | The US House of Representatives is rushing a bill that would impose a series of sanctions on Russia and give Ukraine $500 million in military aid, skipping the committee mark-up process entirely, The Intercept reported on Tuesday, citing sources in Congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) reportedly told members on a caucus call that she wants the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022 up for a floor vote as soon as next week. The bill was introduced in the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week by its chair Gregory Meeks (D-New York) and co-sponsored by 13 other Democrats. His bill doesn't have any GOP co-sponsors just yet. It is the House version of the bill introduced by Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey), which was endorsed by 41 Democratic senators as well as the White House.