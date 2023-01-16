Congressional Democrat Moves to End Free Speech for White People --Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has introduced legislation that will charge white people with federal "hate crimes" for questioning immigration, or criticizing non-whites. | 15 Jan 2023 | Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee has introduced legislation to Congress that would end free speech for white people in the United States, creating a new type of speech-based federal "hate crime" with which only white people can be charged. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023," which, as the name suggests, would only be enforced against white people, makes it illegal for white people to question open-borders immigration, advocate for preserving America's culture and traditional demographic make-up, or even criticize minorities... Under Jackson Lee's legislation, merely posting online about the decline of American culture, at the hands of open borders immigration, could land a white person in federal prison. "A person engages in a white supremacy [sic] inspired hate crime when white supremacy ideology has motivated the planning, development, preparation, or perpetration of actions that constituted a crime or were undertaken in furtherance of activity that, if effectuated, would have constituted a crime," Jackson Lee's bill reads, laying the groundwork for her all-out attack on white American's constitutionally protected freedom of speech.